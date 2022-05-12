Madhurawada: Bride Collapses Before Muhurtham Time And Dies

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a shocking incident a bride collapsed exactly at the time of the muhurtham and was pronounced dead by the doctors on Wednesday in the Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

After the news about her death came out, both the families of the bride and groom filed complaints against each other at the police station prompting the cops to conduct an investigation over her death.

As per reports, the bride in question Srujana was to be married to one Nagothi Sivaji on Wednesday night at Madhuravada in the suburbs. According to the Vedic customs where the bride and groom put jaggery and cumin paste on the head marking the wedding was over and the ceremony of tying the knot was supposed to take place, the girl suddenly collapsed exactly at that time.

Her family members tried to give her first aid but she didn’t respond. They immediately rushed her to a hospital nearby, but the doctors confirmed that she had already lost her life. In the tragic circumstances, the family thought she might have died to fatigue owing to the wedding ceremonies and hectic photo shoots over the past three days taking a toll on her health. But the doctors have reportedly stated that she had consumed some kind of poison and died.

The girl’s family members were alleging that the groom's family might have said something to the girl and were baffled as to why she would have to take such an extreme step that too on the wedding day. Both the families have approached the police and an investigation is on to find out what exactly happened.

Further details are awaited…

