Madanapalle: Lance Naik Sai Teja Laid To Rest Amidst Tears and Tributes

CHITTOOR: The mortal remains of young soldier B Sai Teja, who died in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu along with Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and other Defence officials was laid to rest in his native village of Eguvaregadai at Madanapalle in Chittoor district on Sunday amidst tears and tributes.

The body of Naik reached Bengaluru on Saturday and was taken in a flower-bedecked special ambulance to his place of birth.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Sai Teja was first taken out in a traditional procession from Madanapalle to his native village Eguvaregadai where his family members were waiting.

In an emotionally charged atmosphere, the entire village came out to bid farewell to the brave heart. What was more heartbreaking was that his young wife Shyamala fainted after the coffin arrived. She was given water and helped to safety.

After that, his two children- 5-year old son Mokshagna and 3-year-old daughter Darshini were made to bid goodbye to their father.

His parents were overcome with grief and were inconsolable as they cried over his coffin.

He was laid to rest as per their custom in his agricultural land amid a huge display of tearful salutations by a crowd that included the local public, students, and officials of the district administration along with the army officials, and the gun salute accorded to the soldier.Teja's younger brother Chaitanya, who is also an Army jawan, performed the last rites as hundreds of villagers chanted Jai Jawan and Bharat Mata ki Jai and bid a tearful farewell. Army officials presented the national tricolour to Teja's widow.

The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 50 lakh to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja (27), who lost his life in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. Sai Teja served as Personal Security Officer of the Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat.

Also Read: Chittoor's Lance Naik B Sai Teja Last Words Before Coonoor Chopper Crash