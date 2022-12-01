Madanapalle: Former TDP MLC Naresh Kumar Joins YSRCP

Annamayya District: Madanapalle Constituency TDP leader, former MLC B. Naresh Kumar Reddy, and Pileru Constituency Congress In-charge Khatib Syed Agha Mohiuddin joined the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday.

The two leaders were presented with the YSRCP stole and welcomed into the party fold by the Chief Minister at the helipad in Madanapalle, when he had come for the launch of the fourth tranche of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

The TDP and Congress leaders joined the party in the presence of Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy. Naresh Kumar Reddy worked as the Madanapalle Municipal Chairman when he was in the Congress Party and was a follower of the late leader Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Also Read: Madanapalle: AP CM YS Jagan Stops Convoy To Make Way For Ambulance