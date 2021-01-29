The Madanapalle double murder case shocked the entire nation. Two educated children have been killed by their parents in the name of occult practices. On January 24, Sai Divya and her sister Alekhya were found dead lying in a pool of blood in their three storied building.

Their parents, Purshotham Naidu and Padmaja murdered their two children believing that they would return to the world after the end of Kaliyuga. Police arrested the couple and are being held in the Madanapalle sub-jail.

According to the police, the parents believed in the concept of re-birth and killed their daughters. Before killing their daughters, they experimented on their pet animal and killed it.

According to the reports, Padmaja and Purshotham Naidu have been shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. It is said that they have been suffering from severe psychological problems. It is said that Padmaja was shouting the name of Shiva and was writing in some unknown language on the walls of jail. The jail authorities have faced a lot of trouble in handling Padmaja and it has become a matter of worry for not only the jail staff but also the other inmates of the jail.

According to The News Minute report, the couple have been suffering from "shared delusion", a mental disorder characterised by sharing a delusion among two or more people who are in a close relationship. Police are investigating the case in all the possible angles and have collected CCTV footage.