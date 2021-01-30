Police are investigating the Madanapalle double murder case in all the possible angles to know the full picture of crime. Highly superstitious mother and father who were in trance killed their two daughters thinking that they would return to this world again. This incident took place in Madanapalle of Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district.

A couple named, Padmaja and Purshotham Naidu from Madanapalle allegedly murdered their elder daughter Alekhya and younger daughter Divya. Three days before the Madanapalle double murder case, Divya shared a suspicious post on her Instagram. Here are couple of photos from her Instagram.

The police said that they have found puja materials and photographs of various gods in the house. It is said that the couple made their daughters go into trance.

During the investigation, Purshotham Naidu revealed that Padmaja ate the tongue of Alekhya after killing her. He further added that, Alekhya used to tell her father that she was the form of Arjuna. He said that he trusted Alekhya's words because he also used to read such spiritual books. Padmaja is shouting that the police have foiled their attempts to make their children return to this world again.

The police have shifted them to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati. It is said that the couple have been suffering from severe pyscological problems. It is said that the father of Padmaja also suffered from pyscological problems for 20 years. Police are suspecting that the entire family might be facing pyscological problems.