Madanapalle: AP CM YS Jagan Stops Convoy To Make Way For Ambulance

ANNAMAYYA DISTRICT: In a heartfelt move, the convoy of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was stopped and to make way for a 108 ambulance at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the convoy was heading towards the Tippu Sultan Grounds from the helipad, where the CM was going to attend the launch of the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme.

The road on either side was filled with people who had thronged to catch a glimpse of YS Jagan and the police security personnel manning the crowds. Noticing the ambulance the Chief Minister directed officials to stop the cavalcade and other vehicles and let the ambulance pass.

The convoy bus in which he was travelling was stopped at the side of the road, making way for the ambulance pass. The patient’s family members in the ambulance folded their hands in a gesture of gratitude to the Chief Minister.

