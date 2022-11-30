Madanapalle: AP CM YS Jagan Presents Excellence Awards-2022 To Students

Madnapalle (Annamayya dist): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy presented the Excellence Awards-2022 to the students here on Wednesday.

The awards, announced by Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) for the first time, are in three categories to encourage the students to take up service to society.

The first prize in each category carries a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 60,000 for the second, Rs 30,000 for the third, and Rs 10,000 for the fourth positions respectively.

The Chief Minister presented awards to the winners. Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, APSCHE Chairman K Hema Chandra Reddy and other officials were also present.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Releases Rs. 694 crores for Vidya Deevena