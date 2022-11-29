AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Madanapalle in Annamayya district and is scheduled to launch the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena scheme on November 30.

This will be the Chief Minister's maiden visit to the Annamayya district after it was formed this year. District administration is gearing up for his visit and Minister for Energy, Mines, and Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Deputy CM K. Narayana Swamy, Collector P.S. Girisha and Superintendent of Police V. Harshavardhan Raju, local MLAs and other government officials held a review meeting on the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit.

As per the CMO office press release, the Chief Minister will leave Tadepalli at 9 am and reach BT College grounds at Madanapalle at 11 am.

He will address a public meeting at the Tippu Sultan grounds. At the same platform, he will launch the fourth phase of the Jagananna Vidya Deevena and release the fourth tranche of funds to the beneficiaries. After the programme he will leave Madanapalle at 12:45 pm and return to his Tadepalli at 3.10 pm.

