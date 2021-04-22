Machilipatnam Govt Hospital Gets Additional Beds

Machilipatnam: Andhra Pradesh, Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) took part in the review meeting conducted by Covid Task Force Committee on Wednesday to discuss the services that have to be provided to covid patients.

He said the Government Hospital in Machilipatnam had been converted into a full-fledged Covid care center to treat Covid patients. The 150–bed Government hospital had been converted into a 250-bed hospital, said Perni Nani.

When it comes to medical facilities and equipment, the Minister said that specialist doctors for treatment, scanning, surgery, radiology, anesthesia and device operators would be sent on deputation to meet the needs of the patients.

Also Read: Prakasam Imposes Strict Curbs In 19 Mandals to Check Virus Spread

Perni Nani also said that a triage center will be established in the Ashirwad Bhavan on the hospital grounds, where Covid tests will be conducted. Ventilators, blood thinner injections would also be made available." With the support of donors, the number of boxes in the mortuary will be increased," the Minister said.

Non-Covid patients will be treated in the hospitals at Gudur, Chinnapuram, and Talluru PHCs said Machilipatnam Revenue Divisional Officer Khaja Vali. He mentioned that cases involving Covid, as well as other gynecology and pediatric treatments will be treated at the government hospital in Machilipatnam.

Hospital Superintendent Dr. Madhavi, Tahsildar D Sunil Babu, Traffic DSP Masum Basha, Dr. A Srinivas Rao, Dr. Mallikarjun Rao, Dr. Jaya Kumar, and others were present during the meeting.