GUNTUR: M Koteswara Rao (27), a Ward Volunteer working at Machilipatnam in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, who was declared brain dead after a road accident, has given new lease of life to eight people by donating his organs on Thursday.

As per reports Koteswara Rao, a native of Gollapalem village near Machilipatnam was declared brain dead after he suffered severe injuries after being hit by a car when he was returning to his village after attending a marriage ceremony in Bhimadole in West Godavari district on February 20. He was rushed to NRI Hospital at Mangalagiri for better treatment but was declared brain dead after two days by the doctors.

It was the second tragedy in the family after his family had lost their father M Venkataratnam. Koteswara Rao was the second child. He has two elder sisters and one elder brother who were all married. He was staying with his mother Revathi in Sultania Bazaar in Machilipatnam.

Despite the tragedy, his mother came forward to donate his organs as they wanted to help people in distress. Around 40 doctors were involved in harvesting his organs on Thursday. His heart, lungs, pancreatic, liver were sent to MGM Hospital in Chennai. Vijayawada police set up a green channel for transport of the organs in three ambulances from the hospital to the Gannavaram airport which was covered in 27 minutes. Two special flights were arranged to send the organs to Chennai.

Koteswara Rao's eyes were donated to Agarwal Eye Hospital. One of his kidneys was donated to Ramesh Hospitals in Guntur and the other to a patient in Mangalagiri NRI Hospital. His liver has been sent to Kamakshi Hospital, his heart has been donated to MGM Hospital, and his lungs to Apollo hospital in Chennai.

