Machilipatnam: 11 Year-old Killed After Diwali Crackers Explode

MACHILIPATNAM: In a tragic accident on Diwali festive day an eleven-year-old boy died due to burn injuries after fire crackers exploded on Monday. As per reports in Sakshi, the incident took place at Sitha Nagar in Naveen Mittal Colony in the Machlipatnam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Crackers meant for Diwali for laid out in the open yard for drying in front of the boy’s house. The crackers suddenly burst and a few sparks hit a two-wheeler parked nearby. The fuel tank exploded and the boy who was near the vehicle was caught in the fire.

The boy’s parents rushed out of the house after hearing the explosion and were shocked to see the boy caught in the flames. They doused the flames and immediately shifted him to the Government Hospital nearby for treatment in an ambulance.

After his condition deteriorated they took him to Guntur for better treatment. However, the boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Guntur GGH. A pall of gloom descended on Sitha Nagar colony after the news of the boy’s death was received.

