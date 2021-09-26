HYDERABAD: Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, during a film event on Saturday, dragged actor Mohan Babu into the movie ticket pricing issue and made accusations against the Andhra Pradesh government for trying to take control of the Telugu film industry.

Mohan Babu replied to Pawan Kalyan through Twitter where he asked him to wait till the Movie Artists Association (MAA) Elections 2021 were held. In a letter written to the actor, Mohan Babu stated that he would reply to all of his queries soon. But before that, he asked the Jana Sena Chief to first come in person and cast his vote on October 10 for his son Manchu Vishnu, who was contesting the MAA presidential race.

Mohan Babu wrote, Pawan Kalyan you are like my brother and I thank you for bringing my name after a long time. As of now, the MAA Elections are happening and my son Vishnu is contesting, which you already know. Once the elections are over on October 10, I will answer each one of your questions wholeheartedly. In the meanwhile, there is a very important thing that you have to do. Please cast your valuable vote for Vishnu who is like your brother and for his panel members and request you to ensure his win, he wrote in his message.

It is worth mentioning here that Andhra Pradesh Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) last week held talks with producers, distributors, and exhibitors from the Telugu film industry and said the government shall soon roll out the online ticket system. And the delegation had welcomed the decision too. The delegation also took the opportunity to bring to the government's notice various issues. The AP Minister assured them that the government would respond positively and that the only aim of the government was to make entertainment affordable to the general audience without creating a hole in their pockets.

