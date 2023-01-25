Lyricist Sirivennela's Family Calls On CM YS Jagan

Amaravati: Lyricist Sirivennela Sitarama Sastry's wife Padmavathi along with her family members called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Wednesday.

Sirivennela's family members thanked the Chief Minister for taking the decision to bear the medical expenses of the lyricist during his illness and allocating a house site to the family in Visakhapatnam. They also shared Sirivennela's association with the former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

In return, the Chief Minister has also assured to provide full support and necessary assistance to them on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh Government. Sirivennela's son's Yogeshwara Sharma, Raja, daughter Srilalitha Devi and Sirivennell's brother CS Shastri were also present.

