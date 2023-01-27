Low Pressure in Bay of Bengal, Rains Likely in Coastal Areas

Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a low pressure area is likely to form under the influence of a system over Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining east Equatorial Indian Ocean around January 27, 2023. It is likely to move west-north-westwards slowly during the subsequent three days.

The IMD has further said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from January 28, 2023. It is very likely to cause light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall/snowfall over Western Himalayan Region and light/moderate isolated to scattered rainfall over plains of northwest India between January 28 and 29.

“There will be no significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Northwest India during the next 24 hours and fall by 2-4°C in the subsequent two days and rise by 3-5°C thereafter. No significant change in minimum temperatures is likely over rest parts of the country during the next five days,” said IMD.

As a result, the rainfall is likely in south coastal areas in Andhra Pradesh, the weather experts said.

The night temperatures in agency areas in Rayalaseema and coastal areas have drastically gone down to 4 degree celsius. G. Madugula in Alluri Sitaramaraju district has recorded the lowest temperature of 4.3 degree celsius on Thursday, as per the IMD weather report.

