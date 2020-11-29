Heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur in a few places of Andhra Pradesh for the next three days in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts. In a press release, Indian Meteorological Department stated that, "A low pressure area has formed over South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal & east Equatorial Indian Ocean today, i.e. 28th November, 2020. It is very likely to concentrate into a depression during next 48 hours and intensify further thereafter. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and reach south Tamil Nadu coast on 2nd December, 2020."

It is also said that, "Heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely to occur over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during 1st to 3rd December and over Rayalseema, South Interior Karnataka and Lakshadweep during 2nd and 3rd December, 2020. Heavy to very heavy rainfall at Isolated places very likely over north Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Mahe & Kariakal and north Kerala during 1st to 3rd December, 2020."

In the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Saturday, Amalapuram in East Godavari district witnessed the highest rainfall of 6 cm and it is followed by 5 cm in Macherla of Guntur district, 4 cm in Addanki of Prakasam district, Yemmiganur in Kurnool district, Chapad and Simhadripuram of Kadapa district.