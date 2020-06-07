KADAPA: A driver and conductor of a cement laden lorry were charred to death when it caught fire after hitting a divider on Kurnool-Kadapa National Highway on Sunday morning.

The accident took place near Chinthakunta of Duvvuru Mandal in Kadapa district early morning today.

The lorry was en route Mydukuru in Kadapa district from Allagadda in Kurnool when the mishap occurred. With the severe impact, the lorry caught fire and the driver and conductor were killed on the spot who were struck in the truck cabin.

According to preliminary reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider.

On receiving information, police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The identity of the deceased have not been ascertained yet.