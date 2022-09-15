Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala to Remain Shut On These 2 Days

The Tirumala Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple will remain shut for 12 hours on October 25 and November 8 because of solar and lunar eclipses.Besides the hill temple, approximately 60 other temples across the country run by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams will be closed for pilgrim worship on October 25 due to the "Surya Grahan" (solar eclipse) and again on November 8th due to the "Chandra Grahan" (lunar eclipse).

TTD has stated that worship at Tirumala would resume after performing rituals such as Suddhi and Punyahavachanam.

On October 25 and November 8, the temple authority declared that VIP break darshan, SRIVANI trust-linked VIP break darshan, Rs.300 special entry darshan, and all other types of privilege darshan would be suspended at the Tirumala temple.