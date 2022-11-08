VIJAYAWADA RURAL: " Did Chandrababu Naidu learn astrology to predict the future of the YSRCP," questioned TDP MLA from Gannavaram Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. Speaking to Sakshi TV after attending the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam Programme, at Nidamanuru in Vijayawada Rural Mandal on Tuesday, the MLA ridiculed the TDP Chief stating like the TV, computer, cell phone, and Hyderabad, seems like Chandrababu might have also invented astrology, he scoffed. He said that the parties like the Jana Sena have evolved over time and the future of such parties would be decided by the people in due course of time.

Speaking further, MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was the only person who implemented 90 percent of the promises made during the padayatra. The Gannavaram MLA stated that many development programs were being done today which were earlier not done during the previous government. Speaking about the door-to-door programme he stated that we are proudly going to every doorstep and welfare schemes are being made available to all irrespective of parties. The secretariat system is functioning primarily on the basis of beneficiaries' eligibility. Over 90 percent of the people in the villages are receiving the welfare schemes offered by the AP Government, he exuded. Along with welfare, the overall development of the State is also progressing equally, Vamsi said.

