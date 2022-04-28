Anantapur: YSR Mobile Ambulance Veterinary Clinic is inviting applications from eligible candidates to fill up various posts, the clinic head Naresh Yadav said. A notification announcing vacancies was issued on Wednesday. The interviews will be held on April 29 at the Joint Director's Office, VPC Campus, Kondareddy Buruju, Kurnool. Eligible candidates for the posts of Veterinary Doctors and Drivers are requested to appear for the in-person interviews at the given venue tomorrow.

Also Read: 3rd Round Of YSRCP Job Mela In Guntur- Check Dates, Venue

Candidates who are looking to apply for the post of Veterinary Doctor must have completed Bachelor of Veterinary Science. Retired professionals from the Veterinary field are also eligible to apply. For Drivers post, candidates must be under 35 years of age, holding a heavy driving license and a three years of driving experience. Eligible candidates are encouraged to reach out on this number 94922 22951 for more notification related information.