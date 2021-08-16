Look How Andhra Pradesh Govt Schools Have Changed!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ambitious pet project Nadu Nedu to make government schools in the state on par with private schools in every way has been lauded by other states too who are planning to emulate the same.

As a step in that direction, the first phase of Manabadi Nadu Nedu is being launched today by Andhra CM at P Gannavaram in East Godavari district. Making medium of instruction in govt schools English and providing infrastructure a la private schools are a few of the many initiatives taken up by the AP Govt under the programme.

Have a look at how government schools in AP have got a makeover, thanks to Nadu Nedu.