London World Book of Records Honours YSRCP MLA T Arthur For COVID Service

KURNOOL: Nandikotkur YSRCP MLA Thoguru Arthur has been accorded a rare honour by the London World Book of Records. He was presented the Certificate of Commitment for his service rendered in his constituency during the COVID pandemic.

The YSRCP MLA was available to the public, by helping the corona victims, distributing sanitizers, masks and ensuring essential goods and supplies were provided to the migrant laborers and workers by spending money from his own funds. He was selected for the Certificate of Commitment by the London World Book of Records in recognition of these services.

A former Assembly Chief Marshal and senior police officer, Arthur went on to become an MLA himself after winning the Nandikotkur Assembly seat in the 2019 General Elections. He will be presented with the certificate in his honor at a function to be held in the constituency in the Kurnool district.

Speaking to the media after getting the news, the YSRCP MLA said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was constantly striving towards combatting the Coronavirus and ensuring public health and safety. Acting according to his instructions, he was always among the people in the constituency and worked for the prevention of COVID during the pandemic. Arthur also explained that by coordinating with the local authorities and they managed to successfully implement the lockdown and create awareness among the people about COVID ill effects, social distancing, hygiene, and sanitization.

