GUNTUR: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh faced a humiliating experience in Dondapadu village of Thullur mandal on Monday. Local residents shouted ‘Lokesh Go Back’ slogans when he descended on the house of an old lady Koppula Rebbamma. The old lady met with a tragic death after being hit by a tractor during a TDP-sponsored rally in the proxy name of capital region farmers on Sunday.

Lokesh, who was largely confined to his Hyderabad residence along with his father Chandrababu Naidu in the last six months, paid a visit to Rebbamma’s house to meet her bereaved family members. But to his shock, the villagers who were already there greeted the TDP leader with ‘Lokesh Go Back’ slogans.

As if this snub was not enough, Rebbamma’s family members also refused to meet him. They told him straight on his face that he should leave their house. Seeing Lokesh in their midst, the villagers instantly broke into slogans against him.