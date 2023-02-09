GD NELLORE: TDP AP unit president K Atchannaidu who declared that Nara Lokesh’s padayatra would change the ‘face of the state politics’ is now facing the daunting task of ensuring its success. An audio clip of a call between Atchannaidu and GD Nellore Constituency in-charge and coordinator Bhimineni Chittibabu Naidu is going viral on social media which shows how desperate the TDP leaders are getting to ensure Lokesh’s padayatra success. The padayatra now traverses into GD Nellore from Chittoor.

After the no-show on Chandrababu Naidu’s home turf, Atchannaidu was called to rescue Lokesh. So as per the audio call, Chittibabu is heard telling the senior TDP leader that he would arrange for 1,000 people to come by 8 am in the morning. In the six mandals that Lokesh would travel people have been booked for four days and that advance payment has already been given for 300 vehicles to ferry them. He also spoke about having 3,000 people come to the padayatra on a daily basis in the region.

Local TDP leaders are wondering how the walkathon would fare in getting people by paying them money. In Chittoor, they had to get people from Tamil Nadu borders who could speak Telugu for the road shows. If the situation is like this at the end of travelling through four places, the thought of Lokesh completing 4000 kms in 400 days (out of which he has already completed 14 days) seems like a humongous task and this has now become a big headache for the TDP leaders across the State of AP.

