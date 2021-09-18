Lokesh, Babu Must Fight For People's Causes Instead Of Hatching Political Conspiracies: Jogi Ramesh

MLA Jogi Ramesh slammed a section of media for distorting facts with regard to his protest and said Chandrababu Naidu was behind the attack on him at his residence.

Speaking to media at party central office on Saturday, the MLA said he went to Chandrababu's house to submit a petition and stage a protest in front of his house against the derogatory remarks made by TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and TDP leaders attacked his car even before he got out of the vehicle.

The MLA asserted that it was Naidu who was behind the attack on him and added that the latter had used call money racket offenders, rowdy sheeters, and hired goons to attack him and a section of media is spreading false information in this regard.

The MLA demanded an unconditional apology from Chandrababu Naidu as Ayyanna Patrudu used abusive language and made derogatory comments and said they would take up the issue to the notice of the Governor. He warned TDP leaders to refrain from using abusive language against the Chief Minister failing which they would protest in front of Naidu.

The MLA termed Naidu and Lokesh as visitors of the state and said it would be better if the father-son duo fight against people's problems rather than confining to political conspiracies and mudslinging on the Chief Minister.