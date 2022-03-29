Lok Sabha: YSR Congress Party (YSCRP) Floor Leader in the Lok Sabha PV Mithun Reddy asked the Government whether there was any proposal to screen the colleges and schools to know who is involved in drug addiction. The YSRCP MP in the supplementary question hour was speaking about the focus of the government on controlling the production of drugs and its enforcement. He also suggested that the Government should also focus on screening. "They should screen all the high schools and colleges in relation to drug consumption.

Watch the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reply to the question posed by PV Mithun Reddy.

