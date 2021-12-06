Lok Sabha: YSRCP MP Mithun Reddy Seeks Probe Against Raghurama Krishnam Raju

NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MP from Rajampet (YSR Kadapa) P Mithun Reddy, refuted MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju's remarks made in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Sessions of Parliament On Monday.

He recalled that there were already two CBI cases pending against YSRCP Narsapuram MP, Raghurama Krishnam Raju for defrauding banks and looting public money. He also demanded a comprehensive probe into the loans taken by the ‘scamster’ Raghurama Krishnam Raju in the name of Ind-Bharat Thermal Power Ltd (owned by him), which was running into thousands of crores of Rupees.

"He cheated the banks. He is trying to join the ruling (BJP) party at the Centre to get out of these cases. He won as an MP from our party. He has cheated banks and the party is trying to get out of those cases. Conduct a probe against Raghurama Krishnam Raju as soon as possible. Mithun Reddy demanded a thorough investigation into the thousands of crores of loans he had taken in the name of Bharat Thermal.

It is not right to make baseless and untrue allegations in the legislature. Raghuram Krishnaraja is referring here to the matter of the State. He won as an MP from our party. I demand the Central Government through you (Speaker) to settle the cases against Raghuram Krishnam Raju as soon as possible, he stated in the Lok Sabha.

