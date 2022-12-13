NEW DELHI: The fifth working day of the Winter Session of Parliament commenced in the morning hours on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Members of both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha gave notices under Rule 267 and Rule 176 of the Rules of Procedure for the suspension of business to conduct a discussion on the December 9 clashes between the forces of India and China at the Tawang border.

Before the discussion the YSR Congress Party MP from Narasaraopet Constituency, Andhra Pradesh raised several demands including the Polavaram project, the Special Category Status for AP in the Lok Sabha today.

Fertiliser subsidy:

Almost 25% is allocated towards fertilizer subsidies. This will ease the financial pressure faced by the farming community. 1/4 of it is allocated towards imported fertilizer. Domestic production of fertilizer was 36.2 lakh tonnes, much lower than the target of 41.5 lakh tonnes in October. These 2 figures don’t sit well when govt is talking a lot about Atmanirbhar Bharat. The government is looking towards commercially exploiting and ramping up the production of phosphorite deposits. Government should look to the Kadapa basin in Andhra Pradesh which has huge deposits.

Food subsidy:

Another 60,000 crores is allocated towards food subsidies. Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been recently extended until Dec 2022. Given the inflation and food grain shortages, it will be wise to extend this scheme further.

NREGA:

NREGA has been allocated additional 16,400 crores but it still falls short of last year's expenditure by 8600 crores. Andhra Pradesh was allocated only 14 crore man days, which was a reduction of 9.68 crore man days. This comes on the back of AP specifically requesting for 26 crore man days in a review meeting in early 2022.

Fiscal deficit:

Govt had set the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP for FY 2022-23. India’s fiscal deficit in the first half of 2022-23 rose to 6.2 lakh crores, compared to 5.27 lakh crore last year. Now govt is asking for additional expenditure of 3.26 lakh crore. This will definitely push the centre’s fiscal deficit to exceed the budget target of 6.4% by around 80,000 to 1 lakh crores. Centre has time and again schooled states for exceeding their fiscal deficit targets. It’s time Center to lead either by example or understand the state concerns and increase the borrowing limits to states.

GST compensation to states of Rs9,951 crores, Centre revenue from fesses and surcharges as a % of gross tax revenue has increased from 10.4% in 2011-12 to 26.7% in 2021-22. Either extend the GST compensation by 5 years or share the cess surcharges with the states.

Capex allocation:

Govt had an ambitious Capex target of 7.5 lakh crores, 24% higher than previous year. CAG data indicates the between April and Oct 2022, Capex expenditure crossed the 4 lakh crore mark. Which is a little over 50% mark. Under the supplementary demand for grants, capex has been augmented by 31,000 crore, indicating that close to 60% of the target will be achieved. The government may say CAPEX happens only when states come together, projects are identified, land allocation from stateside is done and for various other reasons. Let me give details of various projects in Andhra which are looking for Capex spending from the union govt.

Polavaram project:

Lifeline of Andhra Pradesh: It solves drinking and irrigation problems: adjudged a national project in the bifurcation act: there is no definite answer given to the question I raised in this house. Pending investment clearance for revised cost estimate 2 to the tune of 55,548 crore. Grant funding for drinking water competent to the tune of 4,068 crores. Remove component-wise restriction: an expenditure of 2,390 cr is rejected bcos of that.

Settle the rehabilitation and resettlement bills. For the left side of the project land accusation and R&R is yet to be initiated for 40,000 acres.

Educational institutes:

AP Reorganisation Act directed to setup IIT, IIM, IISER,NIT, Central university, Petroleum university, agri university, IIIT, tribal university, and AIIMS. Except AIIMS most of these instructions are still running in a rented premise. State has already given land. Ex: central university: allocated 56.66 cr in 2022-23 against a requirement of 1,500 cr. This will be enough for salaries not for building a new campus.

Railways was sanctioned 9,125 crore for the year 2022-23 for new lines, doubling lines and electrification compared to 7,049 cr for the year 2021-22, nearly 30% increase over last year.

Special category status:

There is no denying bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh was done in an unscientific manner.

Not only we lost our capital Hyderabad which was major revenue source to Telangana but also inherited higher debts and liabilities. Andhra was left with 45% revenues for 58% population.

To overcome these challenges Andhra was promised SCS In this parliament by the then prime minister. It was subsequently approved by the cabinet. To date, that commitment was not honoured. We believe the government is a continuous process. Policies may change but promises should never be forgotten. SCS is the right of the Andhra people. We will keep raising that, demand for that, and fight for that. It may make a few people uncomfortable.

Also Read: SIPB Chaired By CM YS Jagan Approves Rs 23,985 Crore Investments In AP