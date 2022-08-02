NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Machiliptanam MP Balashowry Vallabbhaneni made a demand in the Lok Sabha to name the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences built at Mangalagiri in Andhra Pradesh after Telugu freedom fighter and the man behind the design of the Indian National Flag, Pingali Venkayya. “I urge the government to name the AIIMS at Mangalagiri as Pingali Venkayya AIIMS,” Vallabbhaneni said.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha the YSRCP MP recalled that Venkayya had designed the flag on which the national tricolour was based upon.He also mentioned that today the second of August also marked the 146th birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya

Vallabbhaneni stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had referred to the contribution of Venkayya in his ‘Mann ki Baat' radio programme on Sunday where he had appealed to citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes from August 2 to 15 to mark 75 years of Independence.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Pays Tributes to Pingali Venkayya