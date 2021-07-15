Lockdown Relaxation Restricted in Guntur, Machavaram

ith proper measuresin place put in by the Andhra Pradesh government, coronavirus cases have declined across the state. The positivity rate has also come down with the enforcement of curfew regulations.

However, in a few regions of the state, the number of Covid positive cases are on the rise. The virus cases have spread rapidly over the past week in some rural areas. In this context, the local authorities have decided to tighten the curfew rules.

Recently, more than 33 people tested Covid positive in Kundlakunta village of Guntur district. So, the local authorities announced that the curfew relaxation time was restricted only till 12 noon instead of 9 PM.

Besides, the infection seems to be spreading fast even in Machavaram, said the MRO Pullarao, restricting the curfew relaxation till 12 PM in that area too. He clarified that people will be allowed to buy their groceries and essentials till 12 noon.

Authorities are warning people that strict action will be taken against those who violate lockdown rules. People stepping out for emergency purposes have been advised to follow Covid-19 protocols.