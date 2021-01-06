Praja Shanti Party founder KA Paul came down heavily on Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay for his controversial comments. Bandi has kicked up a storm for his advice to voters in view of the Lok Sabha Byelections in Tirupati. It may be recalled that the Telangana BJP President had called upon voters to choose between Bible Bhagavad Gita in the Tirupati elections. He was addressing the media after welcoming OU JAC leader Daruvu Ellanna into the saffron party. This has not gone down well with KA Paul who branded Bandi as a local BJP leader. He said that while leaders at the Centre were worried about development, Bandi was fanning communal flames with his controversial comments.

KA launched a scathing attack on Bandi Sanjay asking him, how low will he stoop for votes. "The local Telangana BJP local leader can't stop barking. Do you even have brains? You must consult big leaders at the Centre before making such statements. RSS chief Bhagawat is such a humble leader. I will not keep mum if some local low level leader instigates people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Don't play with the sentiments of Telugu people. How dare you play political games in the name of religion?"

KA Paul also slammed AP Opposition Leader Chandrababu Naidu, calling him shameless. "All these days, you would sing praises of Christ. Now, you say this?"

He also fired Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan comparing him to a curry lead. "Pawan Kalyan, you are like the unwanted curry leaf that people have thrown away. Stop switching parties. If you want to stay in active politics, then think of a way to unite people not divide them on communal lines."