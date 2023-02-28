Local Body MLC Polls 2023: 5 YSRCP Elected Unanimously

While four local body Member of Legislative Council (MLC) seats in the state will go to polls, five seats for Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Chittoor, Nellore, and East Godavari local bodies - were declared as unanimous in favour of the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), on Tuesday.

As Monday was the last day for the withdrawal of nominations, the Election Commission officials conducted scrutiny of the nominations filed by the YSRCP, TDP, and the other independent candidates. While the TDP candidate's nomination was rejected in Kadapa on charges of forgery of signature, in Anantapur, Chittoor, and Nellore the nominations of the independent candidates were rejected. In East Godavari, the nominations of two independent and a TDP candidate were rejected during scrutiny. After the scrutiny process was completed the five YSRCP candidates declared as winners were:

-S Mangamma (Anantapur)

-Ponnapureddy Ramasubba Reddy (YSR Kadapa)

-Sipayi Subrahmanyam (Chittoor)

-Meriga Murali (Nellore),

-Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao (East Godavari)

The YSRCP candidates were unanimously elected in five of the 9 local body quota seats in the MLC elections in the state and handed over certificates. The three Graduate constituencies and two Teachers constituencies are set to go for polls on March 13 and counting will take place on March 16.

Also Read: Jai Ho BC: YSRCP Ensures Social Justice in Finalising MLC Candidates