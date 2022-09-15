The monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly began on September 15. The session is expected to last till September 22, with five business days.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP government has dropped enough hints of introducing the new Bill on Decentralisation and the “Three Capitals”, during the short Assembly session.

The session started with Question Hour.

Soon after the session began on the first day, the Assembly condoled the demise of former MLAs Chandrashekhar Raju, Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy, Pulaparthi Narayanamurthy, JR Pushparaj, Nallamilli Mula Reddy.

Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting has been convened by the Assembly Speaker Tammineni Verabadhram. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy , Buggana Rajendranath, Peddi Reddy, Prasad Raju and Srikanth Reddy from YSRCP and Atchennaidu from TDP have attended the meeting.

It has been decided that the Monsoon Assembly sessions will be held for 5 days till September 20 in BAC meeting.

AP government agreed for discussion on 17 proposed topics by the opposition TDP. During the BAC meeting, CM said they are ready to discuss on any topic raised by the opposition TDP members.

The TDP leaders started disrupting the proceedings, by entering the Speaker’s podium holding placards and raising slogans.

TDP MLAs has been suspended from the house for the day