List Of Trains Heading Towards Vijayawada Cancelled And Diverted For Safety Works

The railways have cancelled some trains heading towards Vijayawada in the view of safety related modernisation works and other technical issues.

Here is the list of trains cancelled:

Train Number - 02705-02706 Guntur-Secunderabad - Dates (5th July to 8th July)

Train Number - 07201-07202 Guntur-Secunderabad - 5th July to 8th July

Train Number 08519-08520 Visakhapatnam to LTT Mumbai - July 2 to August 8

Here is the list of trains which are diverted and going via Guntur:

Train Number 07207-07208 Vijayawada-Sainagar Shirdi - 6th July and 7th July

Train No. 07405-07406 Tirupati-Adilabad - 5th July to 8th July

Train No. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Sainagarh Shirdi - 8th July

Train No. 08645-08646 Hyderabad-Howrah - 4th July to 8th July

Train No. 02713-02714 Narsapur-Nagarsol - 4th July to 8th July

Special trains: