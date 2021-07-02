List Of Trains Heading Towards Vijayawada Cancelled And Diverted For Safety Works
Jul 02, 2021, 12:44 IST
The railways have cancelled some trains heading towards Vijayawada in the view of safety related modernisation works and other technical issues.
Here is the list of trains cancelled:
- Train Number - 02705-02706 Guntur-Secunderabad - Dates (5th July to 8th July)
- Train Number - 07201-07202 Guntur-Secunderabad - 5th July to 8th July
- Train Number 08519-08520 Visakhapatnam to LTT Mumbai - July 2 to August 8
Here is the list of trains which are diverted and going via Guntur:
- Train Number 07207-07208 Vijayawada-Sainagar Shirdi - 6th July and 7th July
- Train No. 07405-07406 Tirupati-Adilabad - 5th July to 8th July
- Train No. 08505 Visakhapatnam-Sainagarh Shirdi - 8th July
- Train No. 08645-08646 Hyderabad-Howrah - 4th July to 8th July
- Train No. 02713-02714 Narsapur-Nagarsol - 4th July to 8th July
Special trains:
- Train No. 08565-08566 - Visakhapatnam to Nanded is going to start from July 10th.
- Train No. 02885-02886 - Bhubaneswar to Krishnarajapuram is going to start from 14th July.
