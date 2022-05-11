List of Trains Cancelled in AP Over Cyclone Asani

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday said that cyclone Asani will traverse along with coastal Andhra Pradesh districts on Wednesday before re-emerging into the Bay of Bengal. After re-entering the sea, Asani is expected to weaken into the cyclone category and continue to move northeast-wards on May 12.

"The cyclone will move northwestwards and come close to the Kakinada - Visakhapatnam coast by Wednesday morning. Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve slowly north-northeast wards and move along Yanam, Kakinada, and Visakhapatnam and then emerge into Northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts," the IMD said in its bulletin on Tuesday.

A red alert was issued ahead of heavy rain over Guntur, Krishna, and Godavari districts, and an Orange alert over Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam on Wednesday.

In the view of prevailing cyclonic storm, Asani, the train numbers 07784, 07785, 07786, 07873, 17267, 17268 have been cancelled and the train, 17228 from Guntur to Dhone was rescheduled. The train will depart Guntur at 15:00 hrs instead of 13:00 hrs on May 11.

