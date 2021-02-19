The counting of votes for the third phase of the panchayat elections in the state of Andhra Pradesh ended on Wednesday. There are 20 divisions in 13 districts with a total of 3,221 panchayats in 160 mandals. Out of which 579 seats were declared unanimous.

The counting of votes was for 2,639 sarpanchs and 19,553 wards posts. So far, the YSRCP-backed Sarpanch candidates have won 2,291 seats overall, while TDP supporters have won 263 seats. BJP supporters won 13, others 96 seats.

By Thursday the Sarpanch winners were declared. The details of the results of the third phase panchayat elections district-wise are as follows:

Over 55.75 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the third phase of panchayat polls in the State. Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar said 80.71 per cent of 55.75 lakh voters exercised their franchise in all 13 districts in the state.

Vizianagaram reported the highest 87.09 per cent polling while the lowest was in Visakhapatnam district, which recorded 69.28 per cent. Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal Secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi informed that 26,851 polling stations were set up under 160 revenue mandals in 13 districts. Of these, 1,977 polling stations were in the Maoist-affected areas, while 3,127 have been classified as hypersensitive and 4,118 sensitive polling stations.

The final phase of the AP Panchayat Elections will be held on February 21 and the voting will start at 6:30 AM and end at 3:30 PM.

