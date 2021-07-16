Link Aqua Labs to RBKs: AP CM YS Jagan to Officials

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of works in Animal Husbandry and Fisheries departments and set targets to increase production of aqua products and make them available at affordable prices to consumers besides ensuring fair prices to aqua farmers.

During the review meeting held at camp office here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said aqua hubs are being set up in the state to achieve those targets and benefit both customers as well as aqua farmers. The officials said the quantity of usage of aqua products in the state is 4.36 lakh metric tons per year and target is set to increase it to 12 metric tons per year.

He directed the officials to focus on setting up Aqua University in the state and expedite the land acquisition works. He instructed the officials to hold discussions with the Central Government in regard to providing insurance to aqua sector.

He asked them to give publicity and create awareness on integrated Aqua labs and quality checking related to aqua sector. The State Government has already launched 14 labs out of 35 and remaining 21 will be launched in November. He said aqua labs should be linked to RBKs and there should be no adulteration in aqua seed and feed.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that works in five fishing harbours and one fish land center had been started. The CM asked them to start the works in other locations.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to focus on cage fish culture and mariculture for more income and asked them to prepare an action plan to make farmers and enthusiasts move forward in this regard. CM YS Jagan urged them to start cage fish culture at three locations and mariculture at three locations as pilot projects.