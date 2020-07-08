VISAKHAPATNAM: All the 12 persons, including LG Polymers CEO Sunkey Jeong, technical director DS Kim and general manager P Poorna Chandra Mohana Rao, who were arrested on Tuesday in connection with the LG Polymers gas leakage accident at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam, were produced before the magistrate through video-conference by the police. They were sent on 14 days of judicial remand on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday arrested 12 persons in connection with the styrene gas leak disaster at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam on May 7. The accused were medically examined at King George Hospital. The police have registered a case under sections 304(2), 278, 284, 285, 337, 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On May 7, The styrene gas leakage at LG polymers plant claimed 12 lives and left 585 people sick. After this incident, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assured all help and announced Rs 1 crore as ex-gratia to the families of those who died in the gas leak incident. The government had paid the assured sum to the kin of the deceased within two days after the incident. On a war footing, the government had also set up a 10-bed clinic in order to provide healthcare to the victims permanently.

A high-power committee was appointed by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to investigate the cause of the incident and the lapses for it. The committee, headed by Nirab Kumar, visited the affected villages and submitted a 400-page report to Chief Minister YS Jagan. The 12 persons were arrested after the committee found negligence on the part of the LG Polymers plant. Meanwhile, the government also suspended two officials from Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) in connection with the incident.