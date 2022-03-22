Letter Circulating In Name Of YS Bharathi Is Fake: YSRCP

Mar 22, 2022, 15:23 IST
Letter Circulating In Name Of YS Bharathi Is Fake: YSRCP - Sakshi Post

TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Smt YS Bharathi has nothing to do with a letter that is being circulated on social media platforms in her name.

The Party has stated that the YS Bharathi has not written that letter and people should note this, they requested.

 Also Read: AP CM Assures Support to Andhra Students Who Returned from Ukraine


Read More:

Tags: 
Andhra Pradesh
ys bharathi
social media
YSRCP
Advertisement
Back to Top