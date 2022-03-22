Letter Circulating In Name Of YS Bharathi Is Fake: YSRCP

TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party clarified that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's wife Smt YS Bharathi has nothing to do with a letter that is being circulated on social media platforms in her name.

The Party has stated that the YS Bharathi has not written that letter and people should note this, they requested.

