Chief Minister Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended his hearty greetings to women on the occasion of International Women's Day (IWD).

Empowerment of women economically, socially and politically has been the focus of the State government, the Chief Minister said.

During the past 21 months the state has rolled out various schemes for women welfare from Amma Vodi to YSR Cheyutha, YSR Asara, Kapu Nestham, house sites in the name of woman of the household, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, 50 percent reservations in nominated posts and works, Disha Bill and special courts for speedy trial of crimes aganist women among others.

