Let's Make AP Leading State in Agriculture, Says CM

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in the State Credit Seminar here on Wednesday and released a State Focus Paper (SFP) 2022-23 prepared by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

During the seminar, the Chief Minister said that the role of NABARD and other banks is significant in the economic and social development of the state by assisting various government initiatives, especially in strengthening of rural economy during Covid. Despite the pandemic, agriculture sector achieved a growth rate of 4.16 percent, he said and added that the government aims at making Andhra Pradesh as a leading State in the field of agriculture.

Elaborating on the government’s initiatives that are being implemented for the farmers welfare, he said that the government is assisting farmers right from seed to sale, through RBKs and even compensating them during losses. The Chief Minister said that revolutionary steps have been taken in the field of agriculture by introducing e-cropping at village level, agri labs in all rural constituencies, besides establishing infrastructural facilities like godowns, cold storages, processing‌ units at the parliamentary constituency level. Stating that all these initiatives would add value to crops, he urged NABARD to provide required assistance in the agriculture sector.

Further, he stated that the government is taking measures in strengthening Co-operative banks and societies by bringing transparent policies, where banking correspondents at RBKs will be acting as liaison to banks and societies. In addition to these, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasized on using the latest technology in agriculture and said that drones will be introduced in RBKs and shall be managed by imparting skills at village level.

Also Read: AP: Kurasala Kannababu Slams TDP's False Propaganda Against Agriculture Sector