CHENNAI: The health condition of legendary playback singer S P Balasubrahmanyam worsened again on Thursday after a few days of respite. According to a medical bulletin released by MGM Hospital, where he is being treated, his health deteriorated on Thursday and it is being termed as ‘very critical’. The news causes consternation among all the SPB fans, who felt relieved only recently after the singer began showing a gradual improvement in his health.

The MGM medical bulletin said that in view of his worsening health condition, SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be treated on ECMO and other life support measures.

“Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare on August 5th, remains on ECMO and other life support measures. His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical. The team of experts at MGM Healthcare are closely monitoring his health condition,” said the health bulletin released by MGM Healthcare Assistant Director (Medical Services) Dr Anuradha Baskaran.

S P Balasubrahmanyam was admitted to the private hospital for COVID-19 treatment after he tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. After a few days of treatment, his health turned critical, keeping the entire nation on the tenterhooks. After a month-long battle, the legendary singer has not only recently tested negative for COVID-19 but was even appeared to be on the road to recovery. His son SP Charan, as part of his regular video messages, has even informed the world recently that the singer was able to take a bit of solid food and was walking up a bit besides also making attempts to croon a little bit.

But the news trickling out of the hospital on Thursday has once again plunged millions of his followers into a state of shock and anxiety.