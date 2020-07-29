TIRUPATI: Tirupati MLA B Karunakar Reddy extended help to a Russian woman, who has been stranded in the temple city since June due to COVID-19 lockdown. She got separated from her mother, who is stuck in Uttar Pradesh. Several celebrities along with politicians started helping her after her pathetic story was telecasted by a Telugu television channel Sakshi.

According to reports, Ester (32) along with her mother Olivia (70) landed in India on February 6 with a plan of visiting International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temples across the country. They have also planned to settle down in India by offering physiotherapy services to people here.

But both of them were stranded in the country with no job due to COVID-19 lockdown, and a little money in hand. The duo reached Tirupati from West Bengal on June 17. They have planned to visit Tirumala temple but they couldn't visit as the temple board Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) has taken decision not to allow foreigners for darshan of lord Venakteswara swamy due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Olivia asked her daughter to stay back in Tirupati and she left for Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, with a hope to get some help from other Russians who visit Vrindavan, but she failed to get any assistance due to COVID-19 crisis, and got stuck there. Separated from mother and left with little money in hand, Ester faced severe hardships in Tirupati, and she was unable to communicate her problems to others because of language problem. However a guest house owner provided her with shelter.

Speaking with Sakshi Reporter, Ester broke down while narrating her painful story and said that she is only left with Rs 1,000 and she would return to Russia with her mother if anyone provides financial help to them. Meanwhile, help is pouring in for Ester with several people across the country coming forward to donate money.

Tirupati MLA responded immediately over the hardships being faced by Ester, He sent his PA R Venkateshwar to provide immediate cash assistance to her. Even Government whip, Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy on Tuesday met her and assured her to arrange for Darshan to Ester through his personal quota. He said he was ready to send Ester along with her mother to Russia with his own funds.

Even actor Sonu Sood, inquired the details of the woman when he noticed someone's tweet about the problem faced by Ester.