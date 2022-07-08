GUNTUR: The two-day YSR Congress Plenary session which begins on Friday, July 8 will be a grand affair. YSRCP Party president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, AP Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, MPs and the YSRCP cadre are attending these sessions with new filled vigour as this is the first Plenary to be held after YSRCP came to power.

The Third Plenary is being held at the same place where the Second Plenary was held on July 8-9, 2017 opposite Nagarjuna University near Vijayawada – Guntur main road. Coincidentally the YSRCP Plenary date on Friday also marks the 73rd birth anniversary of late chief minister Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy.

Arrangements for the food were also made for the huge crowds, where they will be served tiffins, snacks and meals during the sessions. As per reports right from the Party President to the cadre everyone will get to savour delicacies from the Rayalaseema and Uttaraandhra, Coastal Andhra regions.

Arrangements for the chefs including cooking utensils, vegetables and groceries needed to prepare them were made to handle the preparations on a large scale. Cooks were brought from Indupalli, Draksharamam and other areas who commenced preparations from Thursday evening. It is reported that four kitchens were set up at the venue to prepare these delicacies.

Plenary members are in for a treat and will get to savour traditional dishes of the Rayalaseema, Coastal and Uttarandhra regions.

Idli, Pongal, Upma, Mysore bajjis will be served for breakfast on Friday and Saturday mornings. Meals will be served with 25 types of dishes which include vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals like Mutton Dum Biryani, Chicken Roast, Prawns Curry, Bombidayala Stew, Fish Stew, Chicken, Eggs, Veg Biryani, and other delicacies are being prepared separately.

There will be 250 food counters who will be handling a footfall of more than 2.5 lakh people which is likely to swell over to more than 4 lakh by the second day.

