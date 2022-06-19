Law Has Taken Its Course, Says Karumuri Nageswara Rao

Asserting that no one is above the law, Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao said the law has taken its own course in the demolition of compund wall of TDP leader Ch Ayyannapatrdu's house.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Sunday, the Minister said Ayyannapatrdu has encroached land and Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu, who hijacked TDP from NT Rama Rao, has been politicising the issue plaing BC card.

The Minister questioned why the government shouldn't take action against Ayyannapatrdu, who had encroached lands, just because he belongs BC community. He said Naidu had never given respect to BCs but always seen them as vote bank and reminded the degoratory remarks made by Naidu against BCs.

He reminded how TDP leaders harrassed women in the previous government and said their party leaders like Sadineni Yamini and Divyavani left TDP because of it

The Minister said the Chief Minister is committed to the welfare and development of BCs and thus formed 56 BC Corporations and added that 70 percent of his cabinet colleagues belong to BC, SC, ST and minorities. He questioned Naidu what did he do for BCs.

