PRAKASAM: Shamshabad police on Tuesday have taken into their custody the in-laws of M Lavanya Lahari, a software engineer who died by suicide at her house in Rallapally, Shamshabad on June 26, along with their two daughters who are named in the case.

According to reports, 32-year-old Lahari allegedly died by suicide at her Hyderabad house due to mental and physical torture by her husband Venkateshwar Rao on Friday. She left behind a video message and a suicide note blaming her husband for her extreme step. A case has been registered against her husband, in-laws and their daughters.

Since then, her father-in-law Subba Rao, mother-in-law Ramadevi and their daughters Krishnaveni and Lakshmi Kumari were absconding.

Shamshabad police launched a manhunt for the accused in the case. By tracking their phones, police identified that the accused had been living at their relative's house in Paramadagu village of PC Pally Mandal in Prakasam district.

Shamshabad police have taken them into their custody with the help of local police. The accused were later shifted to Hyderabad.

According to police, “Lavanya (32) worked as a software employee till last year, her husband Venkateshwar Rao is a pilot. It’s been eight years since they got married. The husband harassed the wife regularly as they were not able to have kids. That is the reason why she died by suicide," police said.

Following the suicide and a complaint from Lavanya's parents, police registered a case and Venkateshwar Rao was taken into custody.

The police have also recovered some video messages which the woman had sent to her parents last year informing them about the alleged mental and physical torture meted out to her by her husband and also about his affair.

However, following the death, Lavanya’s family has released a horrifying video, which shows Lavanya’s husband assaulting her at their home while their pet dog tries to stop them.