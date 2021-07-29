Laurus Labs Donates Rs 4 crore to Connect to Andhra

Amaravati, July 28: Laurus Labs has donated Rs 4 crore to Connect to Andhra towards building infrastructure in government schools in Tenali, Kanchikacherla, Veerulapadu, Atchutapuram and Paravada mandals under the second phase of Nadu-Nedu project.

Laurus Labs representatives informed that the Company shall take up the works directly in the third and fourth phases of Nadu-Nedu in those mandals.

Laurus Labs CEO Dr Chava Satyanarayana, accompanied by Executive Vice President Chava Krishna Chaitanya, Senior Vice President Chava Narasimha Rao handed over the cheque to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Camp office here on Wednesday.