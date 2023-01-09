Laurus Labs Donates Rs 4 crore

Amaravati: Laurus Labs has donated Rs 4 crore to improve the educational infrastructure of Chief Minister's flagship programme 'Nadu -Nedu'.

Laurus Labs founder and CEO Dr Satyanarayana Chava called on the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Monday and handed over the DD .

This is the third time that Laurus Labs has donated for 'Nadu – Nedu' programme.

Dr Satyanarayana also informed the Chief Minister that he will provide Rs 5 crore for the construction of a special Burns Ward with modern facilities at Anakapalle Government Hospital.

Corporate Development, Synthesis and Ingredients Executive Vice President Krishna Chaitanya Chava, Human Resources Senior Vice President Narasimha Rao Chava and CSR Head Sowmya Chava were also present.

