Latest Changes Made by AP Govt in PRC

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said the discussion related to Pay Revision Commission (PRC) ended on a fruitful note as the government agreed to revise the HRA slabs as per the population (of a location). The employees in all the district headquarters would now get a 16 percent HRA. State Secretariat and Head of Department would get a 24 percent HRA till June 2024. This is, however, six percent less than what they have been getting so far. The revised HRA slab will be applicable from January this year.

Similarly, retired employees in the 70-74 age group will get a seven percent additional quantum of pension and those in the 75-79 age group will get 12 percent. The City Compensatory Allowance that was abolished as per the January 17 pay revision orders would now be restored.

The government agreed also to have the State's own Pay Revision Commission every five years as demanded by the employees. The government had earlier said it would do away with the PRC and adopt the Central Pay Commission recommendations once in 10 years a move opposed by the employees.

“The additional burden on account of the pay revision will now be Rs 11,577 crore a year. I just want you to know this,” Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy told the PRC Struggle Committee on Sunday.

On the long-pending demand for the abolition of the contributory pension scheme and restoration of the old pension scheme, the Chief Minister told the committee that the government was working on it. "We will come up with a good solution. We will make you, too, a part of this,” the Chief Minister added.

According to the PRC GO last month it was decided to give 23 percent fitment‌. As per the previous order the HRA slabs were as follows:

If the population exceeds 50 lakh: 24 percent

If the population is between 5 to 50 lakhs: 16 percent (applicable to those working in Secretariat, HOD offices)

Up to 5 lakh population: Additional Quantum of Pension for 8% of Pensioners (Based on Central Wage Amendment )

For those over 80 years: 20%

Over 85 years: 30%

If over 90 years: 40%

Over 95 years: 50%

If 100 years are exceeded: 100 percent

Revised Pay Scales :Gratuity payment from the date of issuance of enforcement orders

Adjustment of interim allowance paid from July 2019 to December 2021 from DA arrears

Wage revision time limit applicable as per Central Wage Amendment Commission

‌ Implementation of Minimum Time Scale for Contract Employees

Funeral expenses of employees and pensioners is Rs. 25 thousand

Withdrawal as CCA is not necessary in view of the present circumstances as recommended by the Committee of Secretaries

The decision to resolve CCA issue expeditiously

Quick decision on Medical Reimbursement Extension

Measures for regularization of EHS Health Scheme

Probation of Village and Ward Secretariat employees will be finalized by June 30, 2022.

Now the items approved by the government after the latest round of talks are as follows:

Continuation of 23% fitment‌ as previously announced.

Changed HRA slabs

If the population is less than 50 thousand: 10 percent, Rs. 11 thousand ceiling

If the population is 50 thousand to 2 lakh: 12 percent, the ceiling of Rs.13 thousand‌

If the population is 2 lakh to 50 lakh population: 16 percent, Rs. 17 thousand ceiling ‌ (the same slab applies to 13 district centers)

24 percent if the population is above 50 lakhs, the ceiling of Rs 25,000

24 percent HRA in Secretariat and HOD offices (July 2022 to June 2024)

Additional Quantum of Retired Employees' Pension.

For those aged 70–74: 7%

For those aged 75–79: 12%

Gratuity will be effective from January 2022, unlike in the past.

Interim pay given to employees from 1st July 2019 to 31st March 2020 (9 months) will not be adjusted.

The pay revision limit is five years. The Central Wage Amendment Commission does not apply to state employees.

The funeral expenses of employees and pensioners is Rs. 25 thousand.

Continuation of CCA according to the old method.

The changed HRA slabs will be implemented from January this year.

Release of Special GO in respect of PRC of RTC Employees.

A committee has been set up to look into the issue of CPS and a roadmap design will be released on this by March 2022.

Establishment of a committee on regularization of contract employees.

The issue of NMR employees is under consideration under this committee.

Orders relating to Medical Reimbursement Extension will be issued soon.

Measures for regularization of EHS Health Scheme

Probation of Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Decided by 30th June 2022. Scales ‌ Compliance to applicable from that date.

We will look into the issue of the release of the PRC report soon.

