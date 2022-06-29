Krishna district: Former minister and Gudivada YSRCP MLA Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao (Nani) said that the late NT Rama Rao, a prominent leader of Andhra Pradesh, was not the ‘property’ of the Telugu Desam Party.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday over the controversy related to the painting of the NT Rama Rao statue in Gudivada Rural mandal, he questioned how can anyone paint his idols installed in the State in yellow colour.

In his imitable style, Kodali Nani fired the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that it was Naidu who suspended NT Rama Rao from the party in 1995. He did not allow the leader into the party till his death. Chandrababu went to court and said that NTR had no connections with the TDP and took the party logo and claimed the Party office as his, he alleged further.

Now they make tall claims that NT Rama Rao belonged to them. The YSRCP leader recalled that Chandrababu usurped the TDP throne from NTR. NTR was a leader of the people and anybody can erect a statue for him,” Nani stated. All NTR statues were gold in color and now they are smearing them in yellow. He has no special color, Nani reiterated.

Reacting to the statement that Chandrababu would defeat Kodali Nani in Gudivada, the YSRCP leader said that Chandrababu had been challenging him for a long time, and scoffed that he could not get his son Lokesh elected to the Assembly, nor could he get his party elected in his own constituency, he pointed out.