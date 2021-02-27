Landing Permissions Denied For Those Planes At Gannavaram Airport, Here’s Why

As the weather changed and filled with fog two aeroplanes which are to be landed at Vijayawada Gannavaram Airport roamed in the sky for more than an hour. The SpiceJet SG 3417 from Bangalore to Gannavaram had 67 passengers on board. The ATC did not signal the landing due to heavy fog. Another Air India flight faced a similar situation. So the authorities diverted the two flights.

Heavy fog was shrouded in Gannavaram Airport for two or three days. So, the flights were being diverted to Hyderabad and also to other airports sometimes. Airport officials said the planes will be allowed to land only after then fog conditions improved in the Airport.

Also Read: Kerala Man Trying To Flee Country After Killing Girl Arrested At Hyderabad Airport Immigration